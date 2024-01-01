Forget Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Beef Is Illinois' Best Food

Imagine you're walking through downtown Chicago on a cold night, and nothing sounds better than a nice hot meal to warm you up. Enter the Italian beef sandwich: a steaming pile of thinly sliced, juicy beef tenderly laid on a fluffy length of Italian bread, topped with hot briny giardiniera, Chicago-style.

The sandwich (otherwise known simply by the shorthand "Italian beef") is famous for being packed with flavorful slow-cooked meat and pickled veggies, but if you're a foodie truly in for a flavor thrill, dipping the whole thing in a cup of steaming hot beef juice might just be the ticket. Indeed, Italian beef sandwiches are truly one of those meals that warm the soul, and, as many would say, are by far the best dish you'll find in the state of Illinois. As some would argue, Chicago's Italian beef sandwich has long been overshadowed by the city's infamous deep-dish pizza and pepper-laden Chicago hot dogs. Now, it looks like this Chicago classic may be finally getting its long-deserved time in the limelight.

For proof, look no further than a recent YouTube video featuring food-focused creator Joshua Weissman, who asked his followers to vote for the most iconic food from states so that he could make those dishes and then rank them. For Illinois, Italian beef was the unequivocal winner. It's certainly a sign of a cultural shift (a shift that is possibly in part due to the hit Hulu series "The Bear"). But no matter what caused Italian beef's recent rise, it's been a long time coming — and more than that, it's a well-deserved win.