The Coffee Filter Hack Perfect For When You Run Out Of Paper Towels

Do you love it when you can use a household item for multiple purposes? Then, if you're a coffee drinker, you're going to love this coffee filter hack when you run out of paper towels. Coffee filters are anything but one-dimensional. You can use these babies to brew up your favorite cup of Joe, to easily grease those baking pans, and to pinch hit for paper towels when you've reached the end of your roll — especially when you're working with meat and poultry.

Excess moisture on your meat is the great enemy when you're trying to fry it up for dinner as it inhibits the Maillard Reaction. Enter the humble coffee filter, which is made of tightly woven paper that's designed to absorb. So, it makes perfect sense that when you want to dry your chops and chicken parts before you season and toss them in the pan, a coffee filter is a perfect blotter to soak up the moisture. And there's no need to worry about the filter sticking to your protein the way paper towels tend to do.