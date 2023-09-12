The Overnight Oats Hack To Use Up The Last Of That Peanut Butter

If you've ever felt like "adulting" is a little relentless, you're not wrong. Often, it feels like there's not enough time for getting all your work done, getting kid lunches packed, working out, making dinner, and everything else that comes along on any given day. So when it comes to breakfast, even though it's the most important meal of the day, it can be pretty hard to plan. An overworked adult is probably the genius behind the recipe for overnight oats. All you have to do to make them is dump oats, milk, and flavorings into a jar at night, pop it in the fridge, and when you wake up in the morning, your nutritious breakfast is ready to go. There are no cooking or special skills required to get hearty, tasty oats into your morning routine, and there are tons of flavor combinations to try. If you want to feel even more accomplished by making overnight oats, however, try mixing them in an almost empty jar of peanut butter.

If you've ever tried to scrape out the last of the peanut butter from a jar, you know how much of a pain it is to salvage the final few spoonfuls. It's wasteful to throw perfectly good peanut butter away, however. Plus, if you're recycling the jar, it has to be clean, which is also a challenge. Overnight oats can solve all of these problems effortlessly.