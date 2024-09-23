The Best Substitutes For Pumpkin Spice If You Don't Have The Real Thing

When the days start getting cooler and the nights start getting longer, that means pumpkin spice time is right around the corner. It's entirely possible that you and those you love firmly believe that everything is better with this fall favorite, from pumpkin pie spiced fudge to pumpkin pie spice French toast. Sure, you might stock up on the premade version of this spice for all your autumn baking needs, but what if you run out? We actually have some brilliant ideas for substituting your own spice mix, and honestly, you may never go back to the store bought stuff again.

There's actually more room for experimentation here than you might expect, and there's one ingredient that you're going to need a lot of: cinnamon. Most pumpkin spice mixes lean heavily on the cinnamon, and add in allspice, ginger, and either cloves or nutmeg. A good ratio is 3:1 cinnamon and each of the other spices, but if you take a look back at the history of pumpkin spice, you'll find that there are a few variations on the idea that you might opt to use the next time you make a batch of pumpkin spice ice cream.

For starters, early pumpkin spice mixes likely included cardamom. Interestingly, the inclusion of cardamom is one of the things that separates apple pie spices from pumpkin spice, but if you're making your own, why not get creative? There are a few ways you can do that, while still ending up with a delicious fall favorite.