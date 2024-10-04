Turn Leftover Pizza Into Crunchy Little Croutons Because, Why Not?

A fresh slice of great pizza is one of the culinary world's best experiences, but using up your leftover pizza is not. Sure, eating a slice cold out of the fridge the next day or popping it inside the oven to reheat is good, but it can be better. More creative. One of the most intriguing ways to follow that mandate is to turn your leftover pizza slices into croutons, like so many overcooked Bagel Bites.

It's worth a shot at least, considering how easy it is to turn that leftover slice into croutons. All you have to do is cut them up into little 1-inch squares, toss them gently in some oil, and pop them in a low-temp oven until they get a nice crispy crunch to them. You can also try frying them up in a pan on the stove, though the melting cheese might create a mess and make the pan difficult to clean.