11 Of The Unhealthiest Foods You Can Order At A Barbecue Restaurant

There's nothing quite like going out to a restaurant for barbecue. This style of cooking food has been popular in the U.S. for hundreds of years, originally coming to America by way of the Caribbean. That method for smoking meats was adopted and adapted by colonists and settlers, to eventually develop into the unique, complicated flavors of various types of barbecued meats popular today. These days, barbecue restaurant chains like Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Mission BBQ, Famous Dave's, and City Barbeque offer piles of meat, juicy burgers, and a cornucopia of sides to hungry customers.

But unfortunately, barbecue isn't exactly a healthy way of eating — and this shows in the nutritional values of some popular menu items. Barbecued foods can be burdened with high fat, sodium, and sugar contents, and contain high amounts of calories per serving. In this article, we determined our choices for what was unhealthy based on those nutritional values. Some of the most popular barbecue items can also be full of processed ingredients, and we've mentioned some of those, as well.