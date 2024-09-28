Take All The Makings Of A Gyro For The Ultimate Greek Style Meatloaf

There are a lot of retro recipes that people don't make anymore, and honestly, there are plenty that should remain nothing more than a distant memory and a photo in an old cookbook. It's probably not surprising that there's a lot of pate and gelatin in that list, but there are plenty of old-school meals that are downright delicious — especially once they're given a modern upgrade. Meatloaf is the perfect example of one of those dishes, and sure, a traditional Italian-inspired meatloaf is great. But there's a ton you can do with meatloaf, and taking inspiration from gyros and Greek cuisine is a great way to switch up this old classic.

Seriously, how good does an Athenian beef meatloaf with cucumber yogurt sauce sound? While an Italian-style meatloaf smothered with a heavy sauce and served with a side of garlic bread might be exactly what you're looking for on a cold winter evening, there are plenty of times when it might be just a little too much and too heavy.

Instead, look to Greece for a lighter version of meatloaf with the option for some delicious sides. We're talking about using seasonings like mint, parsley, and oregano, additions like spinach and grape leaves, and you may even opt for a meatloaf that includes lamb and chicken. One invaluable tip for making a delicious meatloaf is to use a mixture of meats, and when you add some traditional Greek seasonings and some creative sides, it's sure to become a family favorite.