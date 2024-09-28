Take All The Makings Of A Gyro For The Ultimate Greek Style Meatloaf
There are a lot of retro recipes that people don't make anymore, and honestly, there are plenty that should remain nothing more than a distant memory and a photo in an old cookbook. It's probably not surprising that there's a lot of pate and gelatin in that list, but there are plenty of old-school meals that are downright delicious — especially once they're given a modern upgrade. Meatloaf is the perfect example of one of those dishes, and sure, a traditional Italian-inspired meatloaf is great. But there's a ton you can do with meatloaf, and taking inspiration from gyros and Greek cuisine is a great way to switch up this old classic.
Seriously, how good does an Athenian beef meatloaf with cucumber yogurt sauce sound? While an Italian-style meatloaf smothered with a heavy sauce and served with a side of garlic bread might be exactly what you're looking for on a cold winter evening, there are plenty of times when it might be just a little too much and too heavy.
Instead, look to Greece for a lighter version of meatloaf with the option for some delicious sides. We're talking about using seasonings like mint, parsley, and oregano, additions like spinach and grape leaves, and you may even opt for a meatloaf that includes lamb and chicken. One invaluable tip for making a delicious meatloaf is to use a mixture of meats, and when you add some traditional Greek seasonings and some creative sides, it's sure to become a family favorite.
Add Greek-inspired sauces and sides for a unique take on meatloaf
There isn't much that's universal across the human experience, but there are a number of meatloaf variations that are popular around the world. Some add things like bacon or prosciutto, or serve it with sauces like sweet chili or banana ketchup. But let's talk about a Greek-inspired version, because one of the best things about this just might be what gets drizzled on top. We'd suggest a tzatziki sauce — with yogurt, dill, cucumber, and other seasonings — and that's particularly delicious if you're using ground lamb, chicken, or turkey for your meatloaf.
In addition to those traditional Greek seasonings, opting for this flavor profile also opens up opportunities to add other unique ingredients right into your meatloaf. Trying to get the family to eat more vegetables in their meals? Add spinach, roasted peppers, carrots, celery, onions, and tomatoes. Also, consider wrapping with grape leaves before baking.
Now, let's talk about serving. When it comes to some of the best traditional Greek ingredients to complete your meatloaf plate, halloumi definitely tops the list. Anyone who loves cheese will absolutely love meatloaf when it's served alongside a perfectly cooked slice of halloumi, charred on the outside and oh-so-gooey on the inside. You can also look at the gyro, and serve alongside a Greek salad: Add chunks of feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives to a bed of lettuce, drizzle with dressing, and enjoy! Also: Don't forget to freeze some meatloaf for later.