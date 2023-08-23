How To Safely Freeze And Store Meatloaf For Later

Traditionally served for breakfast, meatloaf's first American recipe instructed individuals to chop up "whatever cold meat you have." While the time of day that meatloaf is relished has shifted, it continues to be a beloved favorite in the hearts of Americans due to its convenience and deliciousness. Its juicy and meaty flavor makes it a comforting dinner that pairs well with a variety of sides. What's more, it's the ideal meal to prepare beforehand; whether it's raw or cooked, frozen or refrigerated, it's essential to be aware of how to store it safely.

While there are many ways to use leftover meatloaf, perhaps tucked in a sandwich or stuffed into a pepper, storing it correctly will reduce food waste and prevent harmful bacteria from multiplying. While you can store raw or cooked meatloaf in the refrigerator, it must be used quickly, between one to two days. If you plan to store meatloaf in the freezer, you can safely consume it within six months. Correctly cooling and sealing meatloaf in an airtight container is paramount for storage. After all, you do not want to risk cross-contamination inside your fridge or freezer. That said, follow a simple set of precautions, and you can't go amiss.