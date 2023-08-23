How To Safely Freeze And Store Meatloaf For Later
Traditionally served for breakfast, meatloaf's first American recipe instructed individuals to chop up "whatever cold meat you have." While the time of day that meatloaf is relished has shifted, it continues to be a beloved favorite in the hearts of Americans due to its convenience and deliciousness. Its juicy and meaty flavor makes it a comforting dinner that pairs well with a variety of sides. What's more, it's the ideal meal to prepare beforehand; whether it's raw or cooked, frozen or refrigerated, it's essential to be aware of how to store it safely.
While there are many ways to use leftover meatloaf, perhaps tucked in a sandwich or stuffed into a pepper, storing it correctly will reduce food waste and prevent harmful bacteria from multiplying. While you can store raw or cooked meatloaf in the refrigerator, it must be used quickly, between one to two days. If you plan to store meatloaf in the freezer, you can safely consume it within six months. Correctly cooling and sealing meatloaf in an airtight container is paramount for storage. After all, you do not want to risk cross-contamination inside your fridge or freezer. That said, follow a simple set of precautions, and you can't go amiss.
Safely storing meatloaf in the refrigerator
In the refrigerator, raw meatloaf can be stored for one night and must be tightly wrapped or placed in an appropriate, clean container. If you've cooked the meatloaf, you must cool it before refrigerating. To prevent the rapid growth of harmful bacteria, leave the meatloaf to cool for no longer than two hours at room temperature. Bacteria grow fastest in the "danger zone" of 40° to 140° F, so promptly storing prepared food, like cooked meatloaf, is key to safety.
Considering recent summer temperatures, if the room temperature is hotter than usual, 90° F or higher, you may need to store the cooked meatloaf in the refrigerator within an hour. Even if the meatloaf is hot, it is safe to put it in the fridge. If you're apprehensive about altering the internal temperature of your refrigerator, you can divide the meatloaf into smaller portions so that it will cool faster. Whether whole or divided, adequately store the cooked meatloaf in an airtight bag or container, and it will last between one and two days. You can reheat the cooked meatloaf, but ensure it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F for at least two minutes.
How to safetly freeze meatloaf
If you want to keep meatloaf longer than two days, freezing is the next option. You might ask, does freezing food kill harmful bacteria? The short answer is no, but the long answer is that it does delay bacterial growth. Whether raw or cooked, freezing meatloaf will last up to six months. The only difference is that the cooked version will need to be cooled before it is frozen — similar to refrigerating it. It can also be wrapped in foil before being placed inside an airtight container. Wrapping both raw and cooked meatloaf, as well as placing it inside a container before freezing, will reduce the chance of freezer burn. Additionally, it's wise to know if the meat you are using has previously been frozen. If the meat has been previously frozen, or you are just unsure, cook the meatloaf before freezing.
A few other freezer tips: portioning the meatloaf before freezing can reduce waste as you can thaw it for several different meals and make it quicker to defrost. Labeling the bag or containers with the date is also advisable. Six months can seriously fly by. Once you're ready to enjoy your meatloaf, cook it from frozen or defrost it overnight in the refrigerator. If cooking from frozen, ensure it is cooked 1 ½ to 2 times longer than specified. Always use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature; for ground beef, the USDA recommends it reaches 160 F, while ground poultry should reach 165 F. Following these tips makes safely storing and freezing meatloaf a walk in the park.