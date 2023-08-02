12 Meatloaf Variations Found Around The World

Meatloaf is far more ancient than you might think. Long before it became a symbol of American home cooking during the great depression, the lowly meatloaf graced the ancient tables of Rome. The first mention of minced meat patty made with bread and wine in the Apucius cookbook traces back to the 4th century AD. However, the meatloaf we know today finally took shape in the late 1800s thanks to the appearance of the meat grinder.

Stripped to its bare elements, the meatloaf is an excellent example of culinary ingenuity. The basic combination of ground meats, like beef or pork, bound with tomato paste, breadcrumbs, onions, and eggs, forms a deliciously rich loaf — a wonderful budget-friendly meal you can whip up for any occasion.

While it may not sound like the most exciting dish out there, the meatloaf has traveled the world, embraced and reimagined by different cultures. Some variations might leave you surprised, and others will undoubtedly inspire you. From the French pâté de campagne, a rustic terrine of pork and liver, to the fragrant Vietnamese steamed pork and shrimp cake, your meatloaf never has to be boring again.