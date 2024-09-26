All You Need Is A Stack Of Donuts For An Easy And Customizable Cake

Donuts are a popular dessert for special occasions whether you're feeding kids or adults. While ordering artisanal donuts for your next event is convenient, building a cake with a stack of donuts will make your dessert look extra special. This donut cake hack is super easy and fast when you purchase one of the best store-bought donut brands or order your favorite donuts from a local bakery. If you want to make your own, though, you can certainly do that, and you can even consider baking donuts if frying isn't your thing.

To start your donut cake, you have two options. The first is to use a donut stand with a removable dowel, spreading icing on the base before you slide on the first donut and then put icing between each additional donut. The second option is to pipe some buttercream onto a cake circle and stack each donut on top of the other, piping icing in between each. Let the stack firm up in the refrigerator to prevent sliding around while decorating. With the stack of donuts set, you can fill the center with a fruity jam, chocolate mousse, or even sprinkles. Then you cover the sides and top with icing or buttercream, and decorate as you would a normal cake.