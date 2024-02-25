Stop Making The Mistake Of Not Measuring Cocktail Ingredients

Some seasoned chefs take pride in being able to craft a perfect meal without measuring a single ingredient. For many, it's a testament to their years of experience in the kitchen. After many years at the stove, some just know their favorite recipes better than the back of their hand.

While you might be one of these ambitious chefs who measure with the heart in every endeavor, you may want to think twice about this when it comes to your home bar. You may be familiar enough with your grandma's recipes that you can now eyeball the additions, but even professional mixologists measure ingredients for their cocktails.

The absolute best drinks are made up of a very delicate balance of ingredients. Even a slightly heavy pour of vodka or gin can leave a drink bitter and pleasant, and using too much juice or soda can give it an underwhelmingly watered-down taste. Spirits are expensive, so don't risk wasting a drink because you stubbornly want to avoid the extra dishes. Instead, invest in the right tools and take the extra few seconds to measure everything so your drink is the perfect little taste of heaven.