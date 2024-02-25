Stop Making The Mistake Of Not Measuring Cocktail Ingredients
Some seasoned chefs take pride in being able to craft a perfect meal without measuring a single ingredient. For many, it's a testament to their years of experience in the kitchen. After many years at the stove, some just know their favorite recipes better than the back of their hand.
While you might be one of these ambitious chefs who measure with the heart in every endeavor, you may want to think twice about this when it comes to your home bar. You may be familiar enough with your grandma's recipes that you can now eyeball the additions, but even professional mixologists measure ingredients for their cocktails.
The absolute best drinks are made up of a very delicate balance of ingredients. Even a slightly heavy pour of vodka or gin can leave a drink bitter and pleasant, and using too much juice or soda can give it an underwhelmingly watered-down taste. Spirits are expensive, so don't risk wasting a drink because you stubbornly want to avoid the extra dishes. Instead, invest in the right tools and take the extra few seconds to measure everything so your drink is the perfect little taste of heaven.
One essential measuring tool for your home bar
If you're eager to start making the perfect cocktails right from home with the help of the right tools, let's talk about one essential measuring device you'll need: a jigger. Unless you're batching your cocktails, you only need a little bit of each ingredient for every cocktail you make, so getting those proportions right is important. This little measuring tool is perfect for the job, helping you pour accurate amounts every time. That's why you'll always see this tool sitting at a bar.
There are many styles of jiggers, from traditional models to bell-shaped varieties, but any shape will do — the style is up to your preference. As long as there are measurements on the sides, you're good to go, so do your research and choose from there. But hey, if you're really in a pinch, a measuring cup will work, too. Just pour your ingredients in slowly since these containers are usually larger, leaving more room for error.
There are many cocktail-making hacks you can try out for a better drink, but it often comes down to following the rules in the first place. So stop making the mistake of not measuring out your cocktail ingredients, and pick up a jigger for a change. You'll thank us later.
Other cocktail-making mistakes to avoid
While it's essential to ensure you're crafting balanced cocktails with the help of measuring devices, that isn't the only key to the ideal drink. Another ingredient to be mindful of is your ice. Small ice cubes melt fast in glasses, so they can quickly lead to watered-down cocktails. Opt for larger cubes that will stay solid for a longer period so you can enjoy a balanced drink.
Next, never forget about the presentation. While that sprig of mint might only provide a subtle flavor in your mojito, a good drink is all about those subtleties, and that's exactly what garnishes are for. Make a well-rounded drink by splurging on quality garnishes, and don't forget to use the proper glass for your cocktail, too.
The biggest mistake you can make with a cocktail is thinking you can eyeball the ingredients. Whether you prefer a classic Negroni or a complex Manhattan, every cocktail has a delicate balance, so respect the process and start measuring out your additions instead.