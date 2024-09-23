The Leftovers You Should Be Adding To Mac And Cheese For Wednesday Dinner
Congrats! You've made it to Wednesday. You're officially over the hump; what better way to celebrate than with classic comfort food like mac and cheese? This salty, creamy, super cheesy dish hits the spot any night of the week. So, why Wednesdays? Because we have a clever upgrade that involves using Tuesday's leftovers.
The leftovers we're adding to mac and cheese? Taco meat, of course! Taco Tuesday has been a long-standing tradition in the United States. It all started in the 1980s, when a Taco John's restaurant owner created two-for-one Tuesdays, or "Taco Twosdays," per CNN. It eventually caught on and evolved into the Taco Tuesday madness we know today. Nowadays, many enjoy this Tuesday tradition from the comfort of their homes by whipping up fun taco recipes. The upside to homemade meals is that there are usually plenty of leftovers — and taco meat pairs incredibly well with mac and cheese. It enhances the dish's flavor and texture and gives it a protein boost. Plus, meaty mac and cheese will leave you feeling far more satisfied than one made without protein.
Once your mac and cheese is nearly ready, mix in last night's taco meat and stir well. If you didn't indulge in taco night, try our taco mac and cheese recipe instead. Whichever route you take, make sure all the contents are piping hot and that creamy, cheesy goodness gets properly mixed with the meat. Now, all that's left is to dish up and enjoy! If you liked this convenient hack, we've got even more in store. Keep reading to learn more easy mac and cheese upgrades, along with tasty sides to taco mac and cheese.
More ways to elevate mac and cheese
Taco meat is a bold mix-in for mac and cheese. However, there are many ways to enhance the flavor of boxed mac and cheese. If you're trying to perfect homemade mac and cheese, these tips will also come in handy!
Do you love all things cheese? Then don't limit yourself. Boxed mac and cheese or mac and cheese recipes will call for a specific amount of cheese, but you can always add more — and almost any variety works. For a burst of pungent flavor in your mac and cheese, try blue cheese. Just make sure to pour in the extra cheese while the pot is still hot. You want it to blend seamlessly and provide that melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Another easy way to make your mac and cheese stand out is by adding spices. If you're using taco meat, it's likely already seasoned, but don't be afraid to diversify. Think cayenne, chili powder, or garlic. Surprisingly, oregano, basil, and thyme also work well in mac and cheese. To get even more creative, consider colorful mix-ins. For taco mac and cheese, we suggest adding beans and fresh tomatoes and garnishing with sliced jalapeños. Meanwhile, breadcrumbs provide a nice crunch, while broccoli or spinach gives you a healthy dose of veggies. And if you want protein but aren't feeling taco meat, try shredded chicken, pulled pork, or lobster.
The best sides for your Wednesday night mac and cheese
Mac and cheese with taco meat is hearty on its own. However, many home cooks crave a full spread. After all, it's nice to have little nibbles to pair with your main. Fortunately, certain dishes complement this cheesy pasta perfectly.
For a well-balanced meal, include veggies. Roasted broccoli or cauliflower is a good way to go, but if you don't want to fire up that oven, try sautéing bell peppers, carrots, and zucchini in a pan. Add taco seasoning and a dollop of sour cream to keep on theme. Meanwhile, a fresh salad can help balance the heavier elements of your meal. Think shredded cabbage, kale, or mixed greens.
Finally, we're all about maximizing those leftovers. If you enjoyed a Taco Tuesday feast, bust out all that remains! Beans, corn, and coleslaw pair well with mac and cheese, and those extra tortilla chips add a welcomed crunch. Plus, guacamole and salsa make excellent toppings for those veggies we discussed. Alternatively, combine all those taco toppings into a side salad. A salad of chopped avocado, onions, beans, and salsa is all you need next to a hearty mac and cheese.