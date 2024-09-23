The Leftovers You Should Be Adding To Mac And Cheese For Wednesday Dinner

Congrats! You've made it to Wednesday. You're officially over the hump; what better way to celebrate than with classic comfort food like mac and cheese? This salty, creamy, super cheesy dish hits the spot any night of the week. So, why Wednesdays? Because we have a clever upgrade that involves using Tuesday's leftovers.

The leftovers we're adding to mac and cheese? Taco meat, of course! Taco Tuesday has been a long-standing tradition in the United States. It all started in the 1980s, when a Taco John's restaurant owner created two-for-one Tuesdays, or "Taco Twosdays," per CNN. It eventually caught on and evolved into the Taco Tuesday madness we know today. Nowadays, many enjoy this Tuesday tradition from the comfort of their homes by whipping up fun taco recipes. The upside to homemade meals is that there are usually plenty of leftovers — and taco meat pairs incredibly well with mac and cheese. It enhances the dish's flavor and texture and gives it a protein boost. Plus, meaty mac and cheese will leave you feeling far more satisfied than one made without protein.

Once your mac and cheese is nearly ready, mix in last night's taco meat and stir well. If you didn't indulge in taco night, try our taco mac and cheese recipe instead. Whichever route you take, make sure all the contents are piping hot and that creamy, cheesy goodness gets properly mixed with the meat. Now, all that's left is to dish up and enjoy! If you liked this convenient hack, we've got even more in store. Keep reading to learn more easy mac and cheese upgrades, along with tasty sides to taco mac and cheese.