Give Breakfast A Boost And Add Caffeine Directly To Your Pancake Batter

A towering stack of perfect pancakes drizzled with maple syrup is one of the best ways to kick off your morning. But if your early hours tend to be a bit hectic, you might not be able to find the time to brew a cup of coffee to go with your pancake stack. We have the perfect solution to charge up your batteries: Infuse your breakfast pancakes with a jolt of caffeine, courtesy of coffee powder.

Depending on how strong you want the coffee flavor to be, combine about a tablespoon or two of espresso powder or instant coffee with the dry ingredients of your batter. Whisk everything together (make sure not to over-mix the batter) and let it hit the griddle. Your pancakes will boast the faint but familiar roasted taste of coffee and contain a dose of caffeine to go. Granted, these pancakes may not pack quite the same punch as your usual steaming mug of morning joe, but in a pinch, they'll definitely provide a little extra pep in your step.