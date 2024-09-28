Why A Shot Of Liquor Is Actually Called A 'Shot'

If you've ever been with a group of friends and had someone call for a round of shots, it's entirely possible that the first question that comes to mind is what you're going to be drinking: Will it be sweet like a lemon drop, or tangy like the notorious pickleback shot? Your next question likely isn't why it is called a shot. You might just assume you already know. And if you think you know thanks to a bit of social media wisdom that's been floating around — not so fast.

The oft-repeated bit of trivia is the claim that the term dates back to the American West when bullets cost roughly the same as a drink. That led to the practice of paying for a drink with a bullet — or a shot — and while that's a neat story, that's all it is. There are a few problems with this claim, starting with the fact that bullets and alcohol didn't cost the same. Alcohol was much more expensive. There's also the fact that the term was in use long before the heyday of the American West.

The Reverend Oliver Heywood was a Puritan preacher, and in "His Autobiography, Diaries, Anecdote, and Event Books" (via the Internet Archive), he wrote of attending a funeral in 1676. Afterward, he noted that he joined a group to observe "their vain way of drinking shots, I saw some lay at it busily." It's believed to be the first time the term appeared in print, but that doesn't answer where it came from.