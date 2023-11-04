Eggnog Jell-O Shots Will Make You The Star Of Every Holiday Party

When it comes to making these shots, you can either use eggnog from scratch or pick up a pre-made beverage. Store-bought eggnog can save you some time, but making it yourself at home adds to the fun and the DIY feel.

Another thing to think about is that instead of using flavored Jell-O packets, you're going to use unflavored gelatin. This is because strawberry, grape, or the other typical fruity tastes aren't going to work well with the eggnog in the shooter. Additionally, you won't be using water. Instead, you'll use eggnog and set the gelatin in that.

Additionally, with these shots, you'll want to consider what type of alcohol to use. You'll want to use a liquor that complements the flavors of the eggnog well. For instance, you could use vanilla vodka to pair with the drink's creamy flavors, or you could go for cinnamon whisky to play on the spices in the shots. Other potential choices include rum or Rumchata, bourbon, or even a combination of liquors. Feel free to experiment with different selections to find which you like best.