Why Aldi's Store Brand Non-Dairy Whipped Toppings Are An Instant Buy

Aldi's non-dairy whipped topping joins a long line of vegan foods on the stores' shelves. Plant-based quesadillas come together beautifully using its non-dairy cheese, the line of vegan chocolates Aldi sells are top-quality, and its meatless meatballs made it on a list of the best vegan meatballs on the market. It's no wonder Aldi has a cult-like following within the plant-based community.

Among the vegan favorites at Aldi, its canned non-dairy whipped topping comes out on top (see what we did there?). It's under the label Friendly Farms and is available in two varieties: Coconut and almond. These whipped toppings are so good they were chosen as winners in a 2023 Products of the Year list.

For a long time, whipping up your own non-dairy whipped cream was the only option if you wanted to top a vegan strawberry shortcake. Homemade vegan whipped cream from coconut milk has only a few ingredients, but making it can be a fussy process. The layer of fat that rises to the top during refrigeration must not contain any of the coconut water below, or the cream will not whip properly. That's where Aldi's got you covered.