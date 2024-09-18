Why Aldi's Store Brand Non-Dairy Whipped Toppings Are An Instant Buy
Aldi's non-dairy whipped topping joins a long line of vegan foods on the stores' shelves. Plant-based quesadillas come together beautifully using its non-dairy cheese, the line of vegan chocolates Aldi sells are top-quality, and its meatless meatballs made it on a list of the best vegan meatballs on the market. It's no wonder Aldi has a cult-like following within the plant-based community.
Among the vegan favorites at Aldi, its canned non-dairy whipped topping comes out on top (see what we did there?). It's under the label Friendly Farms and is available in two varieties: Coconut and almond. These whipped toppings are so good they were chosen as winners in a 2023 Products of the Year list.
For a long time, whipping up your own non-dairy whipped cream was the only option if you wanted to top a vegan strawberry shortcake. Homemade vegan whipped cream from coconut milk has only a few ingredients, but making it can be a fussy process. The layer of fat that rises to the top during refrigeration must not contain any of the coconut water below, or the cream will not whip properly. That's where Aldi's got you covered.
Non-dairy vs. dairy-free
Despite some whipped toppings having non-dairy as part of their product label, many are not vegan. If a product says it's dairy-free or vegan, you can be assured that it doesn't contain milk products. However, if the label says non-dairy, it may or may not have milk in it. Check the label for ingredients such as sodium caseinate, which is milk-derived.
Other canned whipped cream brands have jumped on the vegan bandwagon, but they cost more than the ones sold at Aldi. The price of Aldi's brand is about half as much as the others for the same quantity. That's no surprise, really. Aldi is often the least expensive place to find your favorite products.
In a world where vegans are often consigned to fruit salad or sorbet for dessert, plant-based canned whipped topping is good news. Whether you're whipping up some vegan chocolate mousse or embellishing a cup of hot cocoa, Aldi's non-dairy creamy topping will guarantee you don't feel deprived.