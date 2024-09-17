Here's How Ina Garten Puts A Bougie Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies
The chocolate chip cookie is undeniably a classic and beloved dessert — but every so often you want to it switch up. If you're looking for a way to put a unique, bougie spin on your next batch of chocolate chip cookies, then you need to hear about celebrity chef Ina Garten's elevated recipe. For Garten's cookies, there are two key differences from the average chocolate chip recipe: Garten adds unsweetened cocoa powder to the cookie dough and opts for white chocolate chunks instead of the typical milk chocolate chips.
Garten walks viewers through this recipe in a YouTube video for Food Network. In the video, she explains, "[The cocoa powder is] what gives it its really good chocolate flavor." It makes sense — why wouldn't you add a bit of extra chocolate flavor to chocolate chip cookies? As for the white chocolate, Garten cuts it up into fairly big chunks, which certainly makes for an elevated cookie experience. The result is a deep brown dough with bright white chocolate pieces — and the finished result is extra flavorful and chocolatey. Garten declares it a "decadent dessert," which is just what we need sometimes.
How to customize Garten's chocolate chip cookies to your liking
Ina Garten certainly knows what she's talking about, so there's no doubt that these double chocolate cookies will be absolutely delicious. However, if you don't want to make both changes, then you can just choose one of the swaps and still make a more unique batch of cookies.
For example, maybe you're not a fan of white chocolate — in this case, keep the unsweetened cocoa powder addition, but then opt for semi-sweet, milk, or dark chocolate, as we do with our recipe for double chocolate cookies. You can still keep Garten's method of chopping the chocolate up into chunks instead of using chocolate chips. This method also gives you control over how big those chunks are — maybe you want them especially chunky for extra gooey tastiness. The result will still be an ultra-chocolatey cookie — just one that is more suited to your preferences.
Or, maybe you don't want to overdo it on the chocolate flavor by adding the cocoa powder. In this case, leave that out, but keep Garten's suggestion of using white chocolate chunks. Another option is to combine white chocolate chunks with either milk or dark chocolate chunks. This way, the cookies will have a blend of two chocolate types, just like in Garten's recipe, but without the cocoa powder taking over the whole flavor of the cookie.