Here's How Ina Garten Puts A Bougie Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ina Garten certainly knows what she's talking about, so there's no doubt that these double chocolate cookies will be absolutely delicious. However, if you don't want to make both changes, then you can just choose one of the swaps and still make a more unique batch of cookies.

For example, maybe you're not a fan of white chocolate — in this case, keep the unsweetened cocoa powder addition, but then opt for semi-sweet, milk, or dark chocolate, as we do with our recipe for double chocolate cookies. You can still keep Garten's method of chopping the chocolate up into chunks instead of using chocolate chips. This method also gives you control over how big those chunks are — maybe you want them especially chunky for extra gooey tastiness. The result will still be an ultra-chocolatey cookie — just one that is more suited to your preferences.

Or, maybe you don't want to overdo it on the chocolate flavor by adding the cocoa powder. In this case, leave that out, but keep Garten's suggestion of using white chocolate chunks. Another option is to combine white chocolate chunks with either milk or dark chocolate chunks. This way, the cookies will have a blend of two chocolate types, just like in Garten's recipe, but without the cocoa powder taking over the whole flavor of the cookie.