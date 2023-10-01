Chop Your Chocolate For An Elevated Cookie Experience

For many dessert lovers, nothing hits the spot more than a plate of warm, homemade chocolate chip cookies. What other desserts fuel our desire to eat uncooked batter or dough just as much as the final product? Besides the basic instructions of combining room-temperature butter with a special mixture of sugar, eggs, flour, leavening agents, and vanilla, what sets a good batch of chocolate-laden cookies apart from the rest of the pack comes down to the extra ingredients. A good batch of chocolate chip cookies is often determined in part by the type of chocolate mixed into the batter, the amount used, and how exactly this chocolate variety of choice is incorporated into that buttery, vanilla-kissed dough.

The majority of cookie lovers are more than likely turning to a trusted bag of chocolate chips to get the job done every time their sweet tooth calls. However, if you love a bit of chocolate in every cookie bite, you might want to consider chopping your chocolate when mixing up your next batch of homemade cookies. Not only are you opening yourself up to more complex cookie bites melded with different-sized pieces of chocolate, but you also have more variety when choosing a bar of chocolate over a standard bag of semi-sweet, milk, or white chocolate chips.

Now that you know some of the benefits of using chopped chocolate for your next round of cookies, just how, exactly, do you incorporate this type of confection into a simple batch of cookie dough?