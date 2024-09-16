Look To Store-Bought Cookie Dough For The Easiest Muffins Ever

Everyone is on a different journey with their home baking process. Some are on a mission to determine how to make perfect cookie dough, while others are more focused on crafting the muffin of their dreams. But perhaps you've never considered that there might be a connection between these two sweet favorites that can simplify your life in the kitchen. As it turns out, while there are a number of clever hacks to upgrade your store bought cookie dough, that same ready-to-use product could actually be the secret to making the easiest muffins ever.

With just a few additional ingredients, you can convert a tube of sugar cookie dough into a show-stopping muffin that will make you wonder why this hasn't been your go-to all along. This surprising experiment has origins in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest — a storied competition that has generated some unforgettable treats using store-bought packaged products. But now the formula is in the hands of home bakers, who can take this trick and turn out some creative, flavor-packed new muffins in a snap.