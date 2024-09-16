Look To Store-Bought Cookie Dough For The Easiest Muffins Ever
Everyone is on a different journey with their home baking process. Some are on a mission to determine how to make perfect cookie dough, while others are more focused on crafting the muffin of their dreams. But perhaps you've never considered that there might be a connection between these two sweet favorites that can simplify your life in the kitchen. As it turns out, while there are a number of clever hacks to upgrade your store bought cookie dough, that same ready-to-use product could actually be the secret to making the easiest muffins ever.
With just a few additional ingredients, you can convert a tube of sugar cookie dough into a show-stopping muffin that will make you wonder why this hasn't been your go-to all along. This surprising experiment has origins in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest — a storied competition that has generated some unforgettable treats using store-bought packaged products. But now the formula is in the hands of home bakers, who can take this trick and turn out some creative, flavor-packed new muffins in a snap.
Turning your roll into a tender and tasty muffin
Making these muffins is as easy as combining a roll of sugar cookie dough with a couple of eggs, self-rising flour, sugar, and an element that will bring moisture to the table. Some recipes, like one for glazed orange muffins, relies on a cup of buttermilk, while an option for cinnamon pumpkin muffins calls upon a can of pumpkin puree. If you'd like to branch out beyond the pumpkin profile, you can easily substitute a can of sweet potato or butternut squash, or even experiment with applesauce, pear puree, or mashed bananas — just remember you need that moist ingredient to complete the batter (and make it soft enough to mix).
This recipe is super simple to customize, too. You can also swap the dough flavor for another variation, like peanut butter or snickerdoodle, stir in spices like cinnamon or an extract of your choice, and even mix in chocolate chips or crunchy walnuts for texture. From there, bake your muffins at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in a muffin tin (greased or lined with cupcake wrappers) until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean (between 18 and 30 minutes). To finish off this sweet treat whip up some cream cheese frosting for a complementary cloud-like topping with a touch of tang. No matter what you choose, this muffin hack will turn your home baking project into a super easy, totally joyful journey.