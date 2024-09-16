The Unhealthiest Way To Cook Chicken

Unfortunately, sometimes the unheathiest way to prepare food is also the tastiest. Such is the case with chicken. When served grilled, roasted, or baked, chicken is one of the finest meats available, providing dense protein, selenium, and niacin. However, chicken's nutrition profile goes sideways when deep-fried.

Fried chicken is an American obsession. A whopping 79% of U.S. consumers said that they wanted it at least once a month. But don't buy the fried chicken myth that, just because it's insanely popular, it's good for you. Eating too much of this scrumptious dish will give your heart a beating, thanks to the sucker punch of trans fats, oxidized omega-6 fatty acids, and cholesterol, all of which are terrible for cardiac welfare.

Does all this mean that you should eliminate fried chicken from your diet completely? Luckily, no — like a lot of tantalizing-but-unhealthy foods, fried chicken can be enjoyed in moderation, especially if you employ a few smart kitchen hacks to cut back on some of the concerning ingredients.