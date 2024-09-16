The Kitchen Tool That Does Wonders When Filling Homemade Hand Pies

Do you ever wish there was a mess-free way to craft homemade hand pies? Whether you enjoy fried apple hand pies or oven-baked varieties packed with lemon blueberry filling, crafting mini pies requires a solid amount of effort in the kitchen. Carving out time to create the necessary pastry and fruit filling, not to mention rolling and baking these delights takes patience, skill, and believe it or not, the right kitchen tools. Next to a decent rolling pin and baking sheets, in order to streamline hand pie preparation, you need a cookie scoop.

As with any pie filling, hand pies are typically filled with a combination of fruits, sugar, citrus juice, and even water. While adding flour or cornstarch increases the structural integrity of your filling, utilizing a cookie scoop to easily distribute this mixture makes all the difference. Not only does a cookie scoop help simplify preparation, but you can also rest easy knowing each hand pie holds the same amount of filling.

Depending on your personal preference, hand pies can be made into various shapes including circles, half moons, or rectangles. Before you start scooping out your filling, make sure your pie dough has been properly cut down to size. For square hand pies specifically, cut the dough into squares that measure 3.5 inches on all sides. Then, with the help of a cookie scoop and some egg wash, you're sure to have perfectly filled hand pies in no time.