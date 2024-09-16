The Kitchen Tool That Does Wonders When Filling Homemade Hand Pies
Do you ever wish there was a mess-free way to craft homemade hand pies? Whether you enjoy fried apple hand pies or oven-baked varieties packed with lemon blueberry filling, crafting mini pies requires a solid amount of effort in the kitchen. Carving out time to create the necessary pastry and fruit filling, not to mention rolling and baking these delights takes patience, skill, and believe it or not, the right kitchen tools. Next to a decent rolling pin and baking sheets, in order to streamline hand pie preparation, you need a cookie scoop.
As with any pie filling, hand pies are typically filled with a combination of fruits, sugar, citrus juice, and even water. While adding flour or cornstarch increases the structural integrity of your filling, utilizing a cookie scoop to easily distribute this mixture makes all the difference. Not only does a cookie scoop help simplify preparation, but you can also rest easy knowing each hand pie holds the same amount of filling.
Depending on your personal preference, hand pies can be made into various shapes including circles, half moons, or rectangles. Before you start scooping out your filling, make sure your pie dough has been properly cut down to size. For square hand pies specifically, cut the dough into squares that measure 3.5 inches on all sides. Then, with the help of a cookie scoop and some egg wash, you're sure to have perfectly filled hand pies in no time.
Simplify your hand pie recipe with a cookie scoop
If you often wish there was an easier way to prepare your favorite almond-glazed peach blueberry hand pie recipe at home, beyond making the required dough ahead of time, utilize a cookie scoop to simplify assembly. For most hand pie recipes, a one-tablespoon scoop is the way to go. Once the pastry has been cut into flat, equal portions, use your cookie scoop to disperse your pie filling. Drop the filling directly in the center of half of your dough sheets, making sure to leave a small amount of room on each side for proper sealing. With the use of a cookie scoop, you no longer have to worry about dropping residual pie filling all over your baking sheet. This handy tool contains any potential messes you might otherwise experience with an everyday spoon.
To guarantee your filling stays in place, use a pastry brush to spread egg wash along the outside edges of each dough square. The combination of raw beaten egg and a bit of water or milk acts as a food-safe sealant to ensure your homemade filling doesn't leak from your pastry during the baking process. Once your egg wash has been applied, add the top layer of dough, pressing both sheets together. For extra precaution, line your baking sheet with parchment paper. While preparing hand pies is not for the faint of heart, the process of making these individual desserts can be simplified with a trusted cookie scoop.