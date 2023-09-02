Why You Should Always Give Your Frozen Blueberries A Rinse Before Baking

Summer and early fall is the season of juicy fruit and berries, and one tasty berry we all know and love is the blueberry. Blueberries are great for so many dishes, whether it's blueberry pie, blueberry banana bread, or just plain blueberry pancakes.

While these berries taste great in your baking, however, working with them can be a bit tricky. That's even more true if you're working with frozen blueberries instead of fresh ones! The good news is that there are a couple of hacks for helping you bake with blueberries and get not only great-tasting but great-looking dishes as well.

One easy hack that won't cost you anything and requires barely any effort is to wash your frozen blueberries before you use them. Doing so helps keep your final baked product looking bright and appetizing. Here's why this is so important, as well as a few other helpful tips for baking with blueberries.