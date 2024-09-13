The Bread You Should Always Avoid When Making Grilled Cheese

You might think of grilled cheese sandwiches as a food even the most novice of chefs can make. How difficult can making a toasted cheese sandwich actually be? While the prospect of adding slices of American cheese to bread, adding butter, and cooking until crispy and melted seems easy enough for most, there is one factor that can make or break your next grilled cheese sandwich. Since this iconic snack only requires a few ingredients, choosing the right bread for the job makes all the difference. If you want guaranteed success each and every time, avoid bread rolls at all costs.

While you might think you already know how to make the best grilled cheese, the final product is often disappointing when bread rolls are at the forefront. Compared to sandwich bread, which generally has a soft exterior, bread rolls are covered in a sturdy crust. This firm outer layer of bread is not only difficult to toast, but the heat from your pan may have a harder time penetrating the interior of your sandwich and melting your cheese. The interior of bread rolls may also pose an uneven consistency, presenting larger air pockets than uniform slices of sandwich bread. Furthermore, since the best grilled cheese sandwiches are evenly toasted on all sides, the rounded shape of most bread rolls isn't ideal for crafting perfectly toasted sandwiches.