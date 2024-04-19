The Unexpected Bread To Try For A Sweet And Savory Grilled Cheese

For a quick meal when you don't feel like cooking something fancy, melty grilled cheese is never a bad pick. Better yet, this meal is easy to mix up by playing around with the type of bread you use, switching up what cheese you slap in the middle, or even adding other fillings to the mix.

If you're trying to branch out from the norm, one unexpected twist to try is to swap the usual white bread for cinnamon bread instead. Although it sounds a bit unconventional, this bread balances out the salty taste of the cheese and gives you a tasty sweet-and-savory combination. Plus, the cinnamon adds a woody touch to the dish and a warm, soft spiciness. You can use any type of cinnamon bread you like, and you can still play around with other fillings and types of cheese to come up with a meal that really tickles your tastebuds.