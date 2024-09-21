The Genius Shortcut For Delicious Fried Pickles In No Time

The ultimate of comfort foods, fried pickles are an ingenious combination of salty and crispy, with a crunchy breading that seems to hit every time. Popularized in the deep-down state of Arkansas in the early 1960s, the tangy appetizer has since made itself central not only to Southern restaurant menus, but to the snack-food palates of hungry bar patrons, tailgaters, and movie-goers alike. Traditionally, the pickles are sliced thinly width-wise before being dipped in batter, and fried; however, there is a creative variation on the process that makes frying them easier while also allowing for the addition of complementary flavors. For this, you'll need a surprising — albeit, genius — food item to assist: egg roll wrappers.

Wrapping your full dill pickles or spears in egg roll wrappers allows for a quicker preparation process. It eliminates tedious slicing, and also allows you to stuff your pickles with savory fillings, such as cheese before frying, for an elevated batch of pickles. It gives them a boost of extra tangy flavor and a thick, creamy texture win. The addition of the wrappers also helps counteract the inherent moisture in the pickle juice, maintaining the crispness of your pickles. Go on and grab a package of egg roll wrappers, and take those pickles to the next level.