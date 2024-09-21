The Genius Shortcut For Delicious Fried Pickles In No Time
The ultimate of comfort foods, fried pickles are an ingenious combination of salty and crispy, with a crunchy breading that seems to hit every time. Popularized in the deep-down state of Arkansas in the early 1960s, the tangy appetizer has since made itself central not only to Southern restaurant menus, but to the snack-food palates of hungry bar patrons, tailgaters, and movie-goers alike. Traditionally, the pickles are sliced thinly width-wise before being dipped in batter, and fried; however, there is a creative variation on the process that makes frying them easier while also allowing for the addition of complementary flavors. For this, you'll need a surprising — albeit, genius — food item to assist: egg roll wrappers.
Wrapping your full dill pickles or spears in egg roll wrappers allows for a quicker preparation process. It eliminates tedious slicing, and also allows you to stuff your pickles with savory fillings, such as cheese before frying, for an elevated batch of pickles. It gives them a boost of extra tangy flavor and a thick, creamy texture win. The addition of the wrappers also helps counteract the inherent moisture in the pickle juice, maintaining the crispness of your pickles. Go on and grab a package of egg roll wrappers, and take those pickles to the next level.
Wrapping your pickles for frying
Preparing these fried pickles comes down to perfecting the wrapping process, but don't stress — the technique is quick and simple. First, though, it's important that you dry your pickles thoroughly. You don't want that extra moisture from the juice making your wrapper soggy. Once your pickles are dry, wrapping them consists of placing your pickle or pickle spear on top of your wrapper diagonally, then folding up the bottom corner and gently rolling the pickle into the wrapper. Then let's think burrito — fold in the side corners and roll that pickle until it's completely wrapped. To keep your wrapper secure, feel free to dab some water, egg, or pickle juice on the edge to seal it closed.
As for whether to deep-fry or shallow-fry your pickles once they're wrapped, it's a matter of preference. Deep-frying — keeping them fully submerged in oil throughout the frying — will typically allow your pickles to fry more evenly and become crispier. Additionally, many consider deep-frying the preferred method for maximizing flavor, as the oil adds richness. Shallow frying, rather, uses less oil, will require the pickles to be flipped periodically, and will deliver a lighter texture. Don't feel like dealing with oil at all? Go ahead and air-fry them. Popping your egg roll wrapped pickles into your fryer for three to four minutes at 400 degrees F on each side will deliver the same crisp appetizer with less grease.
Delicious fillings for your fried pickles
What's perhaps the best — and most delicious — aspect of the egg roll wrapping technique is how easy it makes stuffing your fried pickles. You can easily use a small spoon to scoop out the insides of your pickles, then fill that hollow space with whatever fillings you'd like before wrapping them, or if you're a semi-hard to hard cheese fan, for example, go ahead and wrap your pickle or spear with a slice of pepper jack or cheddar before using your egg roll wrapper. These cheeses will add their own level of tang to your recipe and a serious flavor boost. Alternatively, if you prefer a lighter, creamier filling, look no further than some soft cream cheese. The spreadable cheese will provide a nice texture balance to the crispness of your pickles and breading. Additionally, its mild, buttery flavor will complement the vinegary taste of your pickles, adding dimension.
If you're looking to enhance the flavors with some seasonings, garlic powder, black pepper, or even cayenne pepper are excellent choices to help infuse the dish with a pleasantly puckery overall flavor profile. Worried about a bold flavor overload? That's where your dipping sauce comes in — you'll want to counterbalance those flavors with a simple dressing such as ranch or blue cheese, which will offer a cooling effect on all that spice and tang. Whichever fillings you choose, enjoy.