Here's How Long Orange Juice Should Stay Good After Opening

The story of how orange juice became such a massive breakfast staple is pretty fascinating, and the short version is that it happened because a whole lot of people bought into some serious marketing. Starting during a bumper orange crop harvested in 1909 and with a marketing push through the 1920s, orange growers touted their juice as a delicious and vitamin-filled way to start the day. Add in claims that it could cure a condition called "acidosis" — spoiler alert: it can't — and orange juice was on everyone's tables.

But here's a question: How long does it actually last? The answer isn't exactly straightforward, and it depends on a few things — including what kind of orange juice you have. Your time frame varies between a few hours to 10 days. But we'll talk about that in a moment.

It's worth mentioning, though, that the best way of telling that any food is past its prime is to look for signs of spoilage. In orange juice, that will be things like an off odor, a change in color — particularly if it seems like it's turning brown — or the presence of floating particles. If none of those are apparent, but it still tastes a little too sour when you take a sip, it's best to err on the side of caution and get rid of it. Bad orange juice is nothing to take risks with and can contain mold and bacteria that can result in serious illness.