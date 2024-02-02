Orange Juice Is The Secret To Amping Up Plain White Rice

If you're going to utilize orange juice to add a citrusy note to the bland, neutral flavor of your white rice, note that freshly squeezed juice (strained, without pulp) works best, as it doesn't contain the added sugar and preservatives of its bottled counterpart (however, if you do decide to grab a carton, just make sure it's unsweetened.) No need to pick a whole orchard if you choose to use freshly squeezed — three to four oranges should be enough to add that subtle hint of citrus without overpowering your rice. And if you're looking for an even more subtle taste, use part water and part juice for a lighter flavor profile.

You'll want to bring all of your ingredients with the orange juice to a boil, then turn to low to simmer for about 20 minutes. If you use part water, however, your cooking time may be shorter, so you'll want to keep an eye on your rice. Either way, you'll have gone from plain to poppin' in about a half-hour or less. Wondering what to serve orange rice with? You're in luck — since orange rice is a reasonably versatile dish, your options are, well, fruitful. Not only does its sweet, slightly tangy flavor pair well with spicy food, but it also makes an enjoyable culinary partner to fish, chicken, shrimp, and even duck.