The Creme Brûlée Upgrade Using Everyone's Favorite Vegetable
Nothing completes a meal like a good dessert, especially if it's creme brûlée. Whenever you want to wrap things up on an elegant note, this classic French treat is an ideal choice. Unexpectedly, it becomes much better with the addition of just one extra ingredient, a beloved vegetable you probably have sitting in your fridge already: corn. Believe it or not, corn is an exceptional way to transform your creme brûlée. With summer already close to ending, this is a great way to hang on to the season's vibrant essence and enjoy a delightful dessert while you're at it.
When it comes to sweetness, creme brûlée is certainly not lackluster. Yet corn's sugariness still has a way of standing out and making the dish even more enticing. Along with that is a natural freshness that lightens the dish; even against the dessert's creamy base and ultra-sweet topnotes, the dish is still not cloying when you add corn. This addition also fares wonderfully with the caramelized crust's richness. As all the different notes meld into each other, corn-infused creme brûlée takes on an unbeatably indulgent taste.
Here's how to give your creme brûlée a corny twist
Corn is incorporated into creme brûlée through corn milk, which is made from fresh corn kernels, to achieve the most natural taste. However, you can also use frozen corn for convenience's sake — just make sure to thaw it beforehand. Start the process by sautéing the kernels in butter. Then, mix them with heavy cream and milk (and remember, the dairy ratio matters when making creme brûlée). Bring everything to a simmer. Allow the corn to steep so the flavors have time to soak into the mixture. Once done, let it cool for about 15 minutes and purée it into a smooth and slightly creamy liquid.
Then, prepare the custard mixture. Slowly pour it into the corn milk and blend everything together. Strain it to remove the solids and ensure a smooth custard before dividing it into ramekins. As usual, arrange a water bath and bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for around 30 minutes or so until the custard is firm but still wobbles a bit when shaken. The remaining essential steps of letting it cool, refrigerating for a few hours, and torching the sugar on top still apply.
Feel free to get more creative
Corn creme brûlée is phenomenal enough as it is, but you'll be glad to know that this dish still leaves room for other creative additions. They could be as simple as honey (a go-to ingredient for caramelized dishes) for an intensified sweetness, or coconut milk for a tropical touch. You can even give the dessert a seamless summer-to-fall transition with just a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. At its core is still the same sweet and rich taste, made more complex by whatever you add.
As far as garnishes are concerned, corn kernels — perhaps slightly charred — are ideal for corn-infused creme brûlée. That said, you can also go with the usual choices, like fresh berries and a few mint leaves. For those looking to add a touch of sophistication and more vibrancy, consider ice cream or sorbet. It doesn't have to be corn-flavored — go with other summer fruits like blueberries or raspberries for a sweet-tart pairing, or lemon if you'd prefer a touch of brightness.