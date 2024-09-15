The Creme Brûlée Upgrade Using Everyone's Favorite Vegetable

Nothing completes a meal like a good dessert, especially if it's creme brûlée. Whenever you want to wrap things up on an elegant note, this classic French treat is an ideal choice. Unexpectedly, it becomes much better with the addition of just one extra ingredient, a beloved vegetable you probably have sitting in your fridge already: corn. Believe it or not, corn is an exceptional way to transform your creme brûlée. With summer already close to ending, this is a great way to hang on to the season's vibrant essence and enjoy a delightful dessert while you're at it.

When it comes to sweetness, creme brûlée is certainly not lackluster. Yet corn's sugariness still has a way of standing out and making the dish even more enticing. Along with that is a natural freshness that lightens the dish; even against the dessert's creamy base and ultra-sweet topnotes, the dish is still not cloying when you add corn. This addition also fares wonderfully with the caramelized crust's richness. As all the different notes meld into each other, corn-infused creme brûlée takes on an unbeatably indulgent taste.