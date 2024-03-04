For Perfect Crème Brûlée, The Dairy Ratio Matters

Crème brûlée is not just a dessert; it's an experience: a slightly chilled white ramekin is brought to the table, the crisp golden crust is cracked, giving way to a rich, eggy-yellow custard, redolent with vanilla. Each bite has that satisfying slight custardy yield, along with a sweet, delicate crunch of caramel. While this type of dish might seem like the province of a reputable French restaurant (and despite the fact that you'll need a kitchen torch), the last thing you need to worry about when making crème brûlée at home is the custard — as long as you get the dairy ratio right: To achieve the right balance between velvety and rich, use equal parts heavy cream and whole milk.

It turns out that crème brûlée recipes are like opinions and, well, other things: Everybody has one. There are those who swear by using heavy cream exclusively, and those who prefer none at all. Some people split the difference with half-and-half (and what exactly is half-and-half, anyway?). While experimentation in all things cooking is strongly encouraged, it's important (especially with something as fussy as a custard) to learn the most reliable master recipe before adjusting to individual tastes.