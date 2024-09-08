14 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Salad Much Better

We love salads. That may sound like a boring thing to say, but if you've ever had a really good salad, you'll know what we mean. Like any well-made meal, a good salad is a harmony of flavors and textures, balancing contrasting tastes and consistencies to make each bite multifaceted and rich. Unfortunately, though, most of us make salads in the same way every time, using the same old stuff from our refrigerators, without considering that a simple ingredient swap might be the key to unlocking these flavor and texture dynamics that we all crave.

Well, not anymore. We're here to show you all of the ingredient swaps you need to take your salads to the big leagues. Simple swaps like changing your standard greens for alternative veggies, or swapping dried fruits for an alternative form of sweetness, can add depth and create new mouth feels throughout your salad. Other swaps, like opting for nutritional yeast instead of parmesan, can make them vegan-friendly without compromising taste. To get the lowdown on ingredient swaps, we spoke to Lindsey Neumeyer, the owner of A Recipe for Fun, a food blog specializing in seasonal entertaining recipes. She's worked at several restaurants in the Central Florida tourism industry, and has made more salads during her career than most of us.