You Only Need 2 Ingredients For This Easy DIY Sugar Replacement

Sugar replacements are more popular than ever as an increasing percentage of the population steers away from refined sweeteners. The logic is not unfounded. The Mayo Clinic reports that "Added sugar can play a part in weight gain [and] raise your risk of serious health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease."

These concerns have led to a glut of artificial sugar substitutes hitting the market, like sucralose and aspartame. While these replacements sound great on paper — sweeter than sugar and zero-calorie! — the jury's out on the potential carcinogenic effects of the products. Even naturally derived sugar replacements have come under fire: Monk fruit, a popular sweetener, may be associated with an elevated risk of blood clots. Honey, maple syrup, and molasses are perennially popular swaps for white sugar, but they still contain a high glycemic index and carry a not-insignificant association with dental cavities and possible insulin resistance.

No sweet stand-in is ever going to be perfect. If you are on the hunt for something natural, however, there is an easy sugar replacement that is foolproof to DIY at home. It uses two cheap ingredients that are a breeze to source, and it's sweet enough to use most ways you use table sugar. The secret is out: Date paste, made with just dates and water, is the sugar sub you've been wanting.