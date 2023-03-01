New Study Shows Monk Fruit Sweetener May Not Be As Safe As You Think

Low-calorie artificial sweeteners have become a popular alternative for dieting and cutting out sugar. But a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine discovered that a sugar replacement and food additive known as Erythritol, which is used to make monk fruit and often used in ketogenic diets, may cause various adverse effects. Erythritol, a sugar alcohol often found in fruits and vegetables, is said to have nearly 70% the sweetness of sugar, and is typically considered to have almost zero-calories. According to the study, the ingredient may cause blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and even death.

CNN reports that Dr. Stanley Hazen, the study's lead researcher, said that "The degree of risk was not modest." Researchers found that if people are already predisposed to heart disease or diabetes, then their risk of having a heart attack or stroke may double if they have large amounts of Erythritol in their blood.

"If your blood level of erythritol was in the top 25% compared to the bottom 25%, there was about a two-fold higher risk for heart attack and stroke. It's on par with the strongest of cardiac risk factors, like diabetes," Hazen explained.

Other findings indicated that erythritol may be what causes blood platelets, or cell fragments in the blood that can develop clots or stop bleeding, to clot more easily. If these clots make their way to the heart, it can cause a heart attack. If they go to the brain, it could lead to a stroke.

