There is no paragon of fruit salad. While some fruit fanatics approach fruit salad by throwing in their favorite in-season fruits in one bowl, others prefer a mixture of delectable fruits enmeshed in cream cheese and marshmallows. Regardless of the approach, fruit salad is a timeless dessert or snack dish that will brighten any summer day. While there is no singular right way to create a fruity salad, there are a couple of wrong ways: the first of which being including bananas in the mix and the second being including apples.

One of the things to look forward to when taking a bite of fruit salad is a pop of flavor delivered by whichever melon or berry your spoon has captured. These delightful pops of flavor can easily be diminished by the texture of a mushy banana. Even before then, the enthusiasm for eating a refreshing fruit salad can quickly vanish at the sight of a browned apple chunk. For these reasons, bananas and apples are best left out of a fruit salad unless they are properly prepared with a coat of lemon or pineapple juice.