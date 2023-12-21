Use Honey Water To Prevent Your Apples From Browning

Sliced apples are the perfect healthy and easy snack for kids and adults alike — serve them with caramel or peanut butter and they're sure to disappear fast. But if apple slices sit for too long, they often go uneaten thanks to the unappealing browning that happens to apples after being cut. Browned apples are perfectly safe to eat, but many people shy away from them since they don't look particularly appetizing.

Lemon juice is often used as a quick solution to prevent browning, but it can leave a sour flavor on the fruit that many folks, especially youngsters, find disagreeable. To keep your cut fruit from browning without lemon juice, use honey instead for a sweeter taste. It might seem like a curious extra step for preserving a quick snack but it's worth it when you see how long your apples stay bright white and crisp.

Using honey water is quick and easy: After slicing your apples, toss them in a bowl of water with a couple of spoonfuls of honey and let them soak for just a few minutes. Your apples should stay fresh for several hours whether they're sitting in a lunch box or on a party platter.