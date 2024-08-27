If You're New To Making Pie, Fruit Choice Really Matters

Pie rookies often hit a roadblock when it comes to fruit pies. Choice overload hits and you find yourself standing in the grocery store, produce bag in hand, staring at the vast array of fruits and berries, suddenly wondering if it matters which fruit you choose. Are these baking apples? Are grape pies a thing? Are coconuts a fruit? Does any of this even matter? And the answer is yes — to all four, actually.

Fortunately, you can easily narrow down your choices by following one rule: To everything, there is a season. That is to say that you need in-season fruit picked at the peak of freshness to achieve the best results. In-season fruit has a better consistency and more vibrant flavor and it might even be slightly healthier (which we all know is of utmost importance when selecting fruit for pies).

Stores can still import out-of-season fruits from different regions where they're still in season. However, they're pricier than in-season fruit, plus storage and shipping across long distances may degrade their quality by the time they arrive.