Does Aldi Sell Real Champagne In Its Stores?

Known mostly for its cheap items, Aldi is a low-cost German chain store that keeps you supplied with everything from fruits and veggies to your favorite booze all without breaking the bank. One type of alcohol you'll find at Aldi is wine, whether you're opting for its low-cost Winking Owl brand or going for something a bit more high end.

If it's sparkling wine, you'll find that Aldi has options there, too. The store has a few different varieties of bubbly available on its shelves. But, one style you won't find is champagne. In order for a sparkling wine to be counted as champagne, it has to be produced in the Champagne region of France. On top of that, it has to meet a set of strict guidelines that are outlined by the Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne, an agency in France. These regulations include monitoring the type of grapes and production method used to create the wine. Since none of the bottles that Aldi sells adhere to these guidelines, they're not able to be classified as champagne.