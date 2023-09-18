Does Aldi Sell Alcohol?

When shopping for groceries on a budget, Aldi offers quality items at a more reasonable price than most name-brands can offer. The chain also features a selection of alcohol, including wine and beer, plus hard ciders and seltzers. With plenty of alcohol available in-store, an Aldi shopping excursion means you can pick up everything you need for dinner or a gathering of friends and loved ones.

Much like the store's other popular private-label products, Aldi carries its own brands of wine and beer. For instance, the Wernesgrüner pilsner claims to offer a nice balanced flavor that makes it eminently drinkable. When it comes to wine, consider the Exquisite Collection Chardonnay, which is said to be an easy-drinking wine with citrus notes and a buttery finish. While you may be tempted to hit up your local Aldi to sample these selections, keep in mind that the store is beholden to local laws regarding alcohol sales. That means your mileage may vary when it comes to alcohol availability at your preferred location.