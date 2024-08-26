Sushi Cups Are The Grab-And-Go Appetizer Your Next Party Needs
Let's face it: when faced with the daunting task of hosting a party, most of us choose the most crowd-friendly drinks and appetizers, regardless of whether or not they're the tastiest options available. But what if there was a simple way to serve your favorite, less practical foods at your next soiree? If you love nigiri sushi, and wish there was an easier way to serve this Japanese dish to friends and family, it's time for you to give sushi cups a try. Plus, sushi cups can be prepared either raw or cooked, so you can make the treat to suit your preferences.
Sushi, by definition, consists of vinegar-based rice topped with vegetables, protein, and other favored ingredients. Therefore, if you've only consumed sushi rolls packed with raw fish, you can feel free to experiment with other ingredients, to make this popular cuisine more crowd-friendly. Whether you decide to serve these sushi cups with raw or cooked ingredients, these unique appetizers can be prepared in no time.
To make sushi cups, you need a standard 12-cup muffin tin, sushi rice, vinegar, and nori sheets (or parchment paper). These one-of-a-kind snacks are usually topped with shrimp or salmon, and more flavorful extras of your own choosing. With thorough preparation, you'll quickly impress friends and family with this delicious, sushi-inspired appetizer.
How to make crowd-pleasing sushi cups
If you need an exciting dish to shake up your next party — besides handheld spinach feta tarts and buffalo chicken dip – sushi cups are the way to go. Thanks to your muffin tin, you can easily serve grab-and-go sushi that's simple to enjoy, no matter how large the crowd. Individual squares of nori are the perfect base for this unique snack, each holding a spoonful of fully cooked rice, mixed with a splash of vinegar.
SUSHI BAKE CUPS 🤤 Recently I saw sushi "muffins" going viral on TikTok, shared by my foodie friend @victoriaminell and I lost my mind. This is my version and recipe of the viral trend, so I hope you love it. My sushi bake cups are so incredibly delicious, made in no time at all. You can find my spicy mayo linked on my. blog but feel free to use any you like. The nori gets nice and crispy when baked, and the perfectly cooked salmon is a dream. Every bite is heavenly, so I hope you make these at home. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 cup of cooked rice – I like jasmine rice but sushi rice or short grain also work 1-2 teaspoons seasoned rice vinegar – I add it to the rice 2 sheets of nori – cut into 3.5-inch squares 1 piece of skinless salmon – mine was 0.245kg tiny pinch of salt ½-1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari – I used coconut aminos heaping tablespoon spicy mayo – use just mayo if you don't like spice extra spicy mayo + chives for garnish ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Please come to my website for the written recipe and directions. I have also linked the recipe to the spicy mayo. my website is linked in my bio or you can go to www.themodernnonna.com — Search for SUSHI BAKE in the search tab and it will pop right up! ssushissushibakesushibakerecipe
In this popular sushi cup TikTok video, cubed raw salmon is first mixed with spicy mayo and soy sauce. Although you don't have to use fish for this recipe, if you decide to use seafood, you're in luck, since using sushi-grade fish isn't necessary. Since you'll be cooking these snacks in your oven, any select fish will do. For the next step, grease your muffin tin and transfer sheets of rice-topped nori into each section, topping each with cubed protein. From here, all you need to do is bake these bite-size snacks in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes, or until your protein of choice is cooked to your liking.
To streamline this tasty recipe for your next party, prep extra ingredients ahead of time. Also, we recommend keeping more pre-made rice and prepared toppings in your refrigerator to make subsequent pans of sushi cups as needed. Baked sushi cups are best served warm, with the option to add more spicy mayo and chopped scallions.
Helpful tips for making sushi cups without your oven
If you're someone who can't enjoy sushi without raw fish, you can easily make sushi cups without turning on your oven. When purchasing fish at the grocery store or fish market, just be sure to choose varieties that have been deemed safe to consume raw. Then simply prepare your favorite combination, cutting your selection into small cubes, and mixing with a bit of soy sauce and rice vinegar. You'll still want to use the trusted muffin tin hack for quick and easy sushi bites.
To make raw fish sushi cups, start by greasing the muffin tin and individual squares of parchment, before pressing the paper into each allotted muffin section. Next, add a spoonful of prepared rice and vinegar directly to each container, pressing down with a spoon, so the rice conforms to the shape of each pan cup (you can also consider adding a bit of softened cream cheese, so the rice mixture holds together more easily). Add your fish to the top of the rice. Finally, feel free to add diced cucumber, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds.
To serve these oven-free sushi cups at your next party, keep them refrigerated until you're ready to serve them. If assembled in advance, remove the parchment squares and serve the perfectly formed rice cups on a large platter, for easy snacking. Whether you make raw or baked sushi cups, these snacks will be a hit at your next party.