Sushi Cups Are The Grab-And-Go Appetizer Your Next Party Needs

Let's face it: when faced with the daunting task of hosting a party, most of us choose the most crowd-friendly drinks and appetizers, regardless of whether or not they're the tastiest options available. But what if there was a simple way to serve your favorite, less practical foods at your next soiree? If you love nigiri sushi, and wish there was an easier way to serve this Japanese dish to friends and family, it's time for you to give sushi cups a try. Plus, sushi cups can be prepared either raw or cooked, so you can make the treat to suit your preferences.

Sushi, by definition, consists of vinegar-based rice topped with vegetables, protein, and other favored ingredients. Therefore, if you've only consumed sushi rolls packed with raw fish, you can feel free to experiment with other ingredients, to make this popular cuisine more crowd-friendly. Whether you decide to serve these sushi cups with raw or cooked ingredients, these unique appetizers can be prepared in no time.

To make sushi cups, you need a standard 12-cup muffin tin, sushi rice, vinegar, and nori sheets (or parchment paper). These one-of-a-kind snacks are usually topped with shrimp or salmon, and more flavorful extras of your own choosing. With thorough preparation, you'll quickly impress friends and family with this delicious, sushi-inspired appetizer.