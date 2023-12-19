The Muffin Tin Hack For Quick And Easy Sushi Bites

If you've ever tried to assemble homemade sushi, you know how difficult it can be to create neatly packed rolls that hold all your ingredients and don't fall apart as you eat. For an easy and fun alternative to making sushi, try using a muffin tin: Simply press the rice into its cups and load your preferred ingredients like salmon, ahi tuna, cucumber, and avocado. This creative use for your muffin tin has gone viral for good reason — it's a simple yet effective way to make super tasty sushi at home, and you can easily customize the recipe to suit multiple likings. Why not save the rolling for the sushi chefs and make delicious sushi cups to enjoy and share with friends as a fresh and creative appetizer?

Everyone has their preferences when it comes to eating raw or cooked sushi. One of the best parts of making sushi bites in a muffin tin is that you can choose to simply load your ingredients and eat them raw or bake them in the oven for a warm, crispier bite. So, if you're serving this deconstructed sushi appetizer for your next dinner party, satisfy all your guests' taste buds by making plenty of mix-and-match options for them to choose from.