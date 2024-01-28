Why Chicken Breast Can Be Such A Difficult Meat To Grill

Grilling is a great American pastime, something many of us can get terrific enjoyment out of even when winter hits. But while grilling can make for fantastic meals rich in beautiful wood smoke flavor, sometimes it can go wrong. There are certain proteins you really never want to grill at all: Brisket is notoriously a disaster due to its overabundance of connective tissue, flaky fish just falls apart, and silken tofu disintegrates. But what about chicken breast?

It doesn't have a great grilling reputation, so let's start with that. Most people who've gone in blind trying to grill a chicken breast have found that it's a recipe for disaster, with the chicken coming out dry and overcooked despite it not even being on the grill that long. The reason it's so hard to manage is simple: Chicken breast is lean, with very little fat to act as a soft landing for any mistakes a pit master might make.