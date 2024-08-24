The Tell-Tale Sign Your Grits Are Ready, According To Carla Hall
Stop for breakfast at any diner south of the Mason-Dixon line, and you'll see grits on the menu. This dish is responsible for the South being known as "The Grits Belt" and originated with the indigenous people who shared this staple with the first settlers. Grits are made from ground-dried corn and then boiled to a creamy consistency.
There are many things to know about the humble dish of grits, and knowing when they're done cooking is important. Celebrity chef Carla Hall, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee, has a surefire way to ensure her grits turn out creamy and perfectly cooked.
The former co-host of The Chew and author of several cookbooks swears by a particular cooking method for grits. She says the best way to know when grits are finished cooking is when the kernels start to pop. Hall says this should take around 40 minutes. This process requires patience but is worth the time it takes to ensure the result is creamy and thick—the best consistency for grits.
Types of grits
All grits are made from corn, but not all grits are equal. While quick and convenient, instant grits do not produce the proper texture for the best outcome and aren't as flavorful as other varieties. Southern-style grits are made from "dent corn," which yields a better flavor and texture. The coarser stoneground variety will also stand up to a longer cooking time and is full of flavor.
Like many other foods, Carla Hall's trick of allowing grits to cook "low and slow" will yield optimal results. This method won't work with quick or instant grits, as these types are already precooked to shorten the cooking time. However, it can be a great way to get the best consistency for a pot of Southern-style or stoneground grits.
If you're looking for a way to get a creamy bowl of grits without standing at the stove for long periods of time, grits can be cooked in a slow cooker overnight. This slow-cooking method will allow the kernels to pop as Carla Hall recommends but without the constant attention of the stovetop method. When using a slow cooker to make grits, it's important to only use the stoneground variety. Place your ingredients in the crockpot at night, put it on low for six hours, and you'll wake up to a delicious breakfast of grits — no stirring required.
Savory and sweet
Grits, while traditionally served for breakfast, can be enjoyed at any meal. Because grits on their own can be bland and lack flavor, most cooks add butter or cheese to them. However, there are so many other ways to elevate this Southern classic.
One of the most popular grits recipes in the South is shrimp and grits. Some people believe that fishermen were the first to combine shrimp and grits due to the popularity of the ingredients with those living near the coast, while Carla Hall says it was enslaved people who first discovered the tasty combination (via Carla Hall). Many variations are seen today, including spicy shrimp and cheese grits, which incorporate jalapeños and Cajun seasoning to kick ordinary shrimp and grits up a notch.
While most recipes using grits are savory, using them in sweet dishes is not unheard of and is very simple. Try topping grits with honey or maple syrup, or sprinkle some cinnamon, brown sugar, and chopped pecans on top. Sweet or savory, this Southern classic endures.