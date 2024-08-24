The Tell-Tale Sign Your Grits Are Ready, According To Carla Hall

Stop for breakfast at any diner south of the Mason-Dixon line, and you'll see grits on the menu. This dish is responsible for the South being known as "The Grits Belt" and originated with the indigenous people who shared this staple with the first settlers. Grits are made from ground-dried corn and then boiled to a creamy consistency.

There are many things to know about the humble dish of grits, and knowing when they're done cooking is important. Celebrity chef Carla Hall, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee, has a surefire way to ensure her grits turn out creamy and perfectly cooked.

The former co-host of The Chew and author of several cookbooks swears by a particular cooking method for grits. She says the best way to know when grits are finished cooking is when the kernels start to pop. Hall says this should take around 40 minutes. This process requires patience but is worth the time it takes to ensure the result is creamy and thick—the best consistency for grits.