Tyler Florence's Kitchen Setup Is Actually Genius

The kitchen is the sanctum sanctorum of every professional and aspiring chef, and how it is organized can play a key role in how successful you are in your endeavors. This is why you may want to file this kitchen tip under things you didn't know about Tyler Florence and borrow a page from his kitchen setup playbook to adapt as your own. The New York Times caught up with Florence, who explained that the size of a kitchen doesn't determine how well you cook; however, he conceded that organizational skills come in handy, which is why he uses a triangular approach to his setup.

The host of "The Great Food Truck Race" told the outlet, "What matters is how well you organize three spaces that form a triangle. Sometimes it's not a perfect triangle, but it connects three stations: the refrigerator, the prep station and the oven or cooking area." Per Food Network, Florence calls this a "pivot triangle." He notes that the cooktop or stove should be the central point of your triangle, and from there, you should be able to pivot to the sink or refrigerator. Why is this important?