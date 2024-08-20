Gatorade Vs Propel: The Nutritional Difference Between The Two Drinks

Whether you've been exercising for the last hour, pushing yourself to new heights, or you just finished mowing the yard in the blistering heat, your body needs to replenish spent nutrients. A quick and easy way to do that is to chug a sports drink. You'll likely reach for a Gatorade first; after all, the popular line accounted for a staggering 63.5% of sports drink sales in the U.S. in 2023. And if not a Gatorade, perhaps a Propel, an alternative to Gatorade made by the same company.

Both drinks have the same goal: rehydrate and replenish. But they approach that aim from two vastly different angles. Gatorade, since its inception in 1965, has combined salt with heavy amounts of sugar to help revive exhausted athletes and give them extra energy to finish the game. Propel, launched in 2002, seeks to provide rehydration for people who don't want to consume so much sugar and want healthier ingredients like vitamins in their sports drinks.

Before diving into greater detail on Gatorade and Propel's nutritional similarities and differences, a quick housekeeping note. Gatorade and Propel come in many forms and flavors with different nutritional compositions. Gatorade Zero, for example, doesn't have the sugar of the standard formula. To keep this article focused, it will only consider the baseline formulas of the two drinks in single-serving 20-ounce bottles.