Upgrade Your Boring Scrambled Eggs And Make This British Classic Instead

Scrambled eggs are delicious, easy, and almost infinitely customizable, which is great for preventing them from turning into the same old boring thing. There are a slew of canned ingredients that will make your scrambled eggs even better, but if you'd really like to elevate your scrambled eggs into something bound to be a new family favorite, you should consider skipping the trendy new flavors and combinations. Instead, try a Victorian-era British classic called Scotch woodcock.

This oddly-named dish has nothing to do with birds and instead, it's a way of serving scrambled eggs on toast. Interestingly, this dish — which is given a burst of flavor thanks to the addition of anchovies — wasn't initially a breakfast item. The first official mention of it comes courtesy of Mrs. Beeton and her 1861 "Book of Household Management," in which she also laid out the proper way to serve a series of courses during dinner. Scotch woodcock was served near the end of the meal, just before dessert (and was also a staple on train car menus). Serving a scrambled egg dish for dinner might sound strange today, but there's no reason you can't take this idea, move it to breakfast, and start your day off right.

The original version of Scotch woodcock called for one anchovy, an egg-filled cream sauce, and some hot, buttered toast. It's still a great way to upgrade your scrambled eggs, thanks to the umami-packed anchovies.