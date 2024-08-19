Upgrade Your Boring Scrambled Eggs And Make This British Classic Instead
Scrambled eggs are delicious, easy, and almost infinitely customizable, which is great for preventing them from turning into the same old boring thing. There are a slew of canned ingredients that will make your scrambled eggs even better, but if you'd really like to elevate your scrambled eggs into something bound to be a new family favorite, you should consider skipping the trendy new flavors and combinations. Instead, try a Victorian-era British classic called Scotch woodcock.
This oddly-named dish has nothing to do with birds and instead, it's a way of serving scrambled eggs on toast. Interestingly, this dish — which is given a burst of flavor thanks to the addition of anchovies — wasn't initially a breakfast item. The first official mention of it comes courtesy of Mrs. Beeton and her 1861 "Book of Household Management," in which she also laid out the proper way to serve a series of courses during dinner. Scotch woodcock was served near the end of the meal, just before dessert (and was also a staple on train car menus). Serving a scrambled egg dish for dinner might sound strange today, but there's no reason you can't take this idea, move it to breakfast, and start your day off right.
The original version of Scotch woodcock called for one anchovy, an egg-filled cream sauce, and some hot, buttered toast. It's still a great way to upgrade your scrambled eggs, thanks to the umami-packed anchovies.
How to prepare Scotch woodcock
There are a few different ways that modern recipes suggest making Scotch woodcock, but they all use scrambled eggs. This dish calls for them to be cooked low and slow, for a softer texture. They're then served on toast with anchovies.
The anchovies can be added to the top of the eggs in all their fishy glory, or you can pound them into a seasoned paste and spread this onto the toast beneath the eggs. That's a great option if the idea of biting into an anchovy makes you a little queasy — and that's perfectly understandable.
There's one more option for preparing Scotch woodcock, using a condiment right out of the Victorian era. The strangely-named spread called Gentleman's Relish, from spices and anchovies, will save you the hassle of making your own anchovy paste. Today, it's available in many British import shops across the United States and if you're looking for an authentically British addition, pick up a container. Keep in mind, though, that it's strong stuff and you should definitely taste your dish as you go when opting to use Gentlemen's Relish to make Scotch woodcock.
Other ways to combine eggs and anchovies
Adding anchovies — particularly if you're using anchovy paste or Gentleman's Relish — won't add a strongly fishy taste to your eggs. Instead, they will mostly contribute a salty burst of umami to your eggs, giving them a deeper, richer, fuller flavor. Because of this, although it might look a little strange on paper, eggs and anchovies go together really well.
If you find yourself adding Scotch woodcock to your breakfast repertoire, you should also keep in mind that there are plenty of other ways to add anchovies to eggs. These little fishes are the umami-packed ingredient that takes egg salad to new heights, and, if you haven't added anchovies to your deviled eggs, what are you doing with your life? Anchovies are also amazing when they're folded into an omelet, served on toast alongside a soft-boiled egg, or added to an eggy breakfast frittata.
There's also no reason to keep the egg-and-anchovy combination for breakfast alone. A fried egg is a great way to upgrade a simple pasta dinner, and if you include anchovies in that recipe, it's next-level. You also may want to check out an Italian dish with the most excellent name, Eggs in Purgatory, which can also benefit from a salty umami kick of anchovies.