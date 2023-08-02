Level Up Your Simple Pasta Dinner With A Fried Egg

Linguini, spaghetti, and even angel hair pasta topped with a fried egg is as easy as making a pot of pasta and frying an egg. No really, it's that simple. Start by making a batch of pasta, which takes about 10 minutes. You don't even need fresh pasta, however, as this combo is just as tasty if you use cold pasta leftover from last night. If you're making your pasta fresh, have that going in a pot while you make your egg in a separate pan.

To make the fried egg, use a large skillet that will be able to hold the volume of the pasta you want to use. Factor one egg and one clove of garlic for every portion of your pasta. Heat the garlic over medium heat in oil or butter for a minute or two, then add the egg. Make sure that you leave the egg runny; the yolk will break when you mix the egg up with the pasta, which will coat the noodles. If the pasta isn't ready, take the egg pan off the heat so that the yolk doesn't cook.

Once the egg is fried to your liking, and the pasta is ready (or if you're using cold pasta), add the noodles to the egg pan and toss them together over medium heat until everything is incorporated. If you're going minimalist, all you have to do at this point is season to taste and dinner's ready.