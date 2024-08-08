A Costco Shopper Has Reinvented The Food Court Hot Dog In The Best Way

The Costco food court has long been a sacred place for the Costco faithful. It goes beyond an appreciation for its almost-never-raised prices (the hot dog and soda combo alone has cost exactly $1.50 for the past 40 years), though that doesn't mean Costco won't change. Many genuinely enjoy the food and look forward to new food court sandwiches and other items. Or, at the very least, love having something hot and fresh to snack on.

That doesn't mean there isn't room for a little creative improvement should the mood strike you, with one couple on Reddit discovering a delicious new way to enjoy the all-beef dog: Combine it with pepperoni pulled off a slice of pizza. This adds extra spice and flavorful oils from the pepperoni while the little pieces of baked cheese still clinging to the meat disks act as flavor bombs. Plus, says one half of the couple, the cheese helps cut the extra saltiness from the pepperoni.