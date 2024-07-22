'Fluffy Coke' Is TikTok's Latest Summer Beverage Trend. But What Is It?
TikTok is the place to discover emerging snack trends of all kinds. For instance, the social media platform was integral in the spread of the viral ordering hack for a dirty Chick-Fil-A soda, which combined soda with unlikely ingredients like coffee creamer and flavored syrup. The latest TikTok drink trend features a similarly unique combo of ingredients that turns a regular can of soda into an unforgettable drinkable dessert called Fluffy Coke. While there are many videos experimenting with the recipe, one TikTok clip is generally considered responsible for the origins of the growing Fluffy Coke trend.
In the video, the TikToker is seen making the sweet concoction with her grandmother (also known as memama), which entails covering the insides of a plastic cup with Marshmallow Fluff, then adding ice and finally pouring in some Coke. Other videos feature variations on the drink, including one that uses Diet Coke in place of the regular version (TikTok was also home to the bizarre Diet Coke marinating trend that turned out to be a bit nonsensical). Pairing soda with marshmallow may seem a bit odd, but the acidity of the beverage meshes nicely with the intensely sweet, vanilla-tinged flavor of the fluff (vanilla extract is a common marshmallow ingredient).
Tips on perfecting your Fluffy Coke (or other type of soda)
In the original Fluffy Coke clip featured on TikTok, the creator of the video is shown using a straw to scrape down the side of the cup to get as much fluffy marshmallow goodness as possible. Because the sticky fluff can cling to the side of the glass, it's best to let the concoction steep for a few minutes to pick up more of the sweet vanilla flavor. Another TikToker made a very important discovery when embarking on their own creation (which featured Dr. Pepper instead of Coke or Diet Coke). While Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme was initially used, they found that using Marshmallow Fluff is non-negotiable since it's easier to spread (you can also use Marshmallow Fluff to make many tasty treats).
making a🥤FLUFFY COKE🥤with MEMAMA! #coke #cocacola #fluffycoke #cokecola #drinktok #summertime #tiktokdrink #summerdrinks #drinksoftiktok #grandmasoftiktok #grandma #southern #southernaccent #emmagraceandmemama #memamatok #memamafy
Speaking of drink selection, there's really no limit to what you can pair with Marshmallow Fluff. Along with Coke, Diet Coke, and Dr. Pepper, Cherry Coke is another fun option to consider. Cherry and vanilla are an excellent flavor match, and you can achieve a greater depth of flavor by adding some torched marshmallows into the mix (which is precisely what another content creator did in their TikTok clip). If you're not a huge fan of soda, no worries, as another video combined strawberry-flavored Marshmallow Fluff with ice and espresso for a real pick-me-up. With so many ways to customize this fluffy beverage, this latest TikTok trend is likely to have some staying power.