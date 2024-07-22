'Fluffy Coke' Is TikTok's Latest Summer Beverage Trend. But What Is It?

In the original Fluffy Coke clip featured on TikTok, the creator of the video is shown using a straw to scrape down the side of the cup to get as much fluffy marshmallow goodness as possible. Because the sticky fluff can cling to the side of the glass, it's best to let the concoction steep for a few minutes to pick up more of the sweet vanilla flavor. Another TikToker made a very important discovery when embarking on their own creation (which featured Dr. Pepper instead of Coke or Diet Coke). While Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme was initially used, they found that using Marshmallow Fluff is non-negotiable since it's easier to spread (you can also use Marshmallow Fluff to make many tasty treats).

Speaking of drink selection, there's really no limit to what you can pair with Marshmallow Fluff. Along with Coke, Diet Coke, and Dr. Pepper, Cherry Coke is another fun option to consider. Cherry and vanilla are an excellent flavor match, and you can achieve a greater depth of flavor by adding some torched marshmallows into the mix (which is precisely what another content creator did in their TikTok clip). If you're not a huge fan of soda, no worries, as another video combined strawberry-flavored Marshmallow Fluff with ice and espresso for a real pick-me-up. With so many ways to customize this fluffy beverage, this latest TikTok trend is likely to have some staying power.