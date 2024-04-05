TikTok's Bizarre Diet Coke Marinating 'Hack' Is Kind Of A Sham

While TikTok is known for offering many great food and beverage-based hacks, not all are winners. Take the questionable spice grinding hack, which pairs an immersion blender with plastic wrap in a puzzling manner. Another TikTok video that advocated "marinating" Diet Coke before drinking it is equally dubious. The creator of the video stated that leaving Diet Coke in the refrigerator for a period of two days to two weeks is key to achieving maximum bubbliness.

This process is described as marinating the soda, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Marinating involves submerging meat or vegetables in a mixture of oil, acid (such as vinegar or citrus juice), and seasoning to enhance flavor and texture. Allowing a can of Diet Coke to chill in the fridge for an extended period is not the same as marinating. However, there is a kernel of truth to this curious tip if you're the type of person who swears by bubbly beverages.