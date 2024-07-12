Sorry, The Viral McDonald's 'McOcean' Burger Is Probably Fake
Viral fast food posts are a great way for social media users to drive engagement — and even to settle conspiracies like the McDonald's fry size mystery. Now, the internet is presented with another of these unique fast food stories courtesy of TikTok, this time about an item with ingredients that certainly make it stand out.
A TikTok user is excited to try the "new McOcean burger" from McDonald's. The sandwich in question — which the user certainly seems to enjoy — looks like a standard Filet-o-Fish topped with octopus, small shrimp (possibly bay shrimp), and some sort of white sauce such as tartar. This all-seafood-encompassing sandwich would definitely be one of the more unusual items on any fast food menu. There's just one problem: It's most likely not real.
While the TikTok video cannot definitively be stated to be a hoax, there does not appear to be any concrete evidence at present for the McOcean burger's existence, as Daily Meal was unable to find anything related to it when searching online menus.
McDonald's doesn't know anything about the McOcean burger
Meanwhile, the corporation doesn't appear to have any knowledge of its existence. A representative for McDonald's informed Daily Meal that the company is unaware of any such item currently on a U.S. menu. The user's other social media posts indicate she was in Hawaii around the time she posted this video, which seems to preclude it from being a product from a country other than America. And while some McDonald's franchises sell random, unofficial food items, it would be somewhat cost-inefficient to produce a branded McOcean burger box, as well as potentially running afoul of copyright issues.
Assuming the McOcean Burger isn't on the level, it would hardly be the first time McDonald's was caught up in a fake online story. In 2011, McDonald's battled an internet hoax that claimed Black customers were required to pay $1.50 more with any order to prevent robberies. Then there was the supposed $94,000 McDonald's secret sauce auction bid that turned out to be fake. Hey, at least this one would be far less likely to earn the company bad press.