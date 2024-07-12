Sorry, The Viral McDonald's 'McOcean' Burger Is Probably Fake

Viral fast food posts are a great way for social media users to drive engagement — and even to settle conspiracies like the McDonald's fry size mystery. Now, the internet is presented with another of these unique fast food stories courtesy of TikTok, this time about an item with ingredients that certainly make it stand out.

A TikTok user is excited to try the "new McOcean burger" from McDonald's. The sandwich in question — which the user certainly seems to enjoy — looks like a standard Filet-o-Fish topped with octopus, small shrimp (possibly bay shrimp), and some sort of white sauce such as tartar. This all-seafood-encompassing sandwich would definitely be one of the more unusual items on any fast food menu. There's just one problem: It's most likely not real.

While the TikTok video cannot definitively be stated to be a hoax, there does not appear to be any concrete evidence at present for the McOcean burger's existence, as Daily Meal was unable to find anything related to it when searching online menus.