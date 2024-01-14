TikTok's Viral Million Dollar Spaghetti Is Worth The Hype

If you often find yourself watching TikTok cooking videos, you may have come across Million Dollar Spaghetti. The dish itself resembles a lasagna in terms of its appearance and how it tastes, though its assembly is a little easier — making it a great choice for a quick weeknight dinner.

While a classic lasagna recipe calls for layers of sauce, cheese, and long, flat noodles to be arranged neatly, Million Dollar Spaghetti can be put together a little more loosely. Its three elements — cooked spaghetti noodles, marinara sauce, and a creamy, cheesy sauce — do need to be layered on top of one another, but they can simply be scooped into the casserole dish.

So, where does the name come from? It doesn't actually have anything to do with how much those ingredients will cost you; everything that goes into the dish is pretty easily available at the grocery store. Instead, the name is a play on how the dish might make you feel. It may be budget-friendly, but the rich flavor will leave you feeling — as the name suggests — like it's worth much more.